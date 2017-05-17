× Body found in Appomattox River in Chesterfield County: Crime Insider

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A body has been pulled from the Appomattox River Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Colonial Heights Search and Rescue responded to the scene in the 21500 block of Chesterfield Avenue. Rescue crews pulled the body from the water, sources tell CBS 6.

There is no information about the age or sex of the body found, or if a death investigation has been opened.

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing.