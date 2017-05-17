× Ashland newsprint mill to close; 165 workers impacted

ASHLAND, Va. — Approximately 165 employees at the Bear Island newsprint mill in Ashland learned Wednesday that the mill was closing.

Parent company White Birch Paper has not yet determined the mill’s last day of operation.

“Difficult market pricing, challenging cost fundamentals and declining demand, necessitate identifying and optimizing our lowest cost capacity,” White Birch Paper President and COO Christopher Brant said. “It is truly unfortunate to have to make this difficult decision, and we will be forever grateful to the employees at Bear Island for their tireless efforts and service.”

The Bear Island mill produced 240,000 metric tons of thermo-mechanical pulp and recycled content newsprint each year.

White Birch Paper will “explore alternative industrial options for the site” off Old Ridge Road.

This is a developing story. Impacted employees can send news tips and photos here.