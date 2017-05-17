MARTIN’s reveals final closing dates
Dad wants answers after daughter killed graduation day
Richmond could hit record heat
Man found dead in apartment hallway
ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning

Ashland newsprint mill to close; 165 workers impacted

Posted 1:20 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, May 17, 2017

ASHLAND, Va. — Approximately 165 employees at the Bear Island newsprint mill in Ashland learned Wednesday that the mill was closing.

Parent company White Birch Paper has not yet determined the mill’s last day of operation.

“Difficult market pricing, challenging cost fundamentals and declining demand, necessitate identifying and optimizing our lowest cost capacity,” White Birch Paper President and COO Christopher Brant said. “It is truly unfortunate to have to make this difficult decision, and we will be forever grateful to the employees at Bear Island for their tireless efforts and service.”

The Bear Island mill produced 240,000 metric tons of thermo-mechanical pulp and recycled content newsprint each year.

White Birch Paper will “explore alternative industrial options for the site” off Old Ridge Road.

This is a developing story. Impacted employees can send news tips and photos here.