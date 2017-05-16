Lawmakers call for Comey to testify about Flynn request

WASHINGTON — Leaders of the congressional investigations into Russian meddling into the US election last year are calling on former FBI Director James Comey to testify on the Hill following an explosive report released Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked Comey to end his investigation into his former national security adviser.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said that Comey should testify before his Senate panel about his discussions with Trump over former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned earlier this year.

The New York Times first reported Tuesday that Trump asked Comey to end his investigation of Flynn one day after he fired Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey detailing their discussion. A source familiar with the matter confirmed the contents of the memo to CNN.

Comey had already been invited to testify before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday about his firing a week ago, but he declined the invitation.

“OK, well, he’s got to come in and tell us why,” Graham said. “We’re not going to try somebody on a piece of paper.”

Graham also said he would consider a special prosecutor if Comey’s recounting of the meeting was accurate.

“If I thought there was inappropriate behavior by the President, sure,” Graham said.

Ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, also called on Comey to testify before his panel.

“Enough is enough, Congress really needs to get to the bottom of this,” Schiff said.