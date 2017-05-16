× Kroger hiring for about 250 positions

HENRICO, Va. — Kroger is hiring for approximately 250 positions in its 18 Richmond area stores.

Applicants can go to the Kroger Training Center located at 2235 Staples Mill Road for interviews between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Interested persons should apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.” She noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.

Most open jobs are for part-time positions. The jobs are in all areas of stores.