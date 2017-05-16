RICHMOND, Va. – Dr. Marcus Comer, Ph.D., from Virginia State University, stopped by the CBS 6 Weather Garden and walked us through how to grow organic shiitake mushrooms and how it tied into the 98th Annual Powhatan County Fair. The 98th Annual Powhatan County Fair kicks off on Friday, May 19th at 5 pm and continues through Sunday, May 21st. For more information you can visit http://www.powhatanfair.org/
Grow your own shiitake mushrooms
-
Create your own fish cage
-
Woman concerned after numerous bear sighting at Powhatan home
-
Historic Garden Week in Richmond
-
Tips for Spring planting
-
Police ID 79-year-old man fatally struck in Powhatan
-
-
May Festival Guide 2017
-
6,000 remain without power after winter storm hits Central Virginia
-
‘It could’ve been any one of us,’ neighbor says after 79-year-old fatally struck
-
Powerful Friday morning storm strikes quickly, leaves damage
-
When cold front will bring cooler temps
-
-
Gallop Down To Powhatan
-
It’s time to Mangia!!
-
Soft Skills at Work Can Yield More Money