From Scratch: Chipotle-Lime Marinated Shrimp Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Personal Chef Elizabeth Oliver Long made her debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked us through creating her Chipotle Marinated Shrimp Tacos with Fresh Mango Salsa. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/fromscratchrva/

Serves 4

Chipotle-Lime Marinated Shrimp with Fresh Mango Salsa

For the shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 whole chipotle pepper in adobo, finely chopped 1 tbsp adobo sauce

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp olive oil + extra for pan

Juice of 1 lime

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

8 corn tortillas for serving

Directions:

Season shrimp generously with salt and pepper. Combine chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, garlic clove, olive oil and lime juice in a bowl and toss shrimp to coat. Marinate shrimp 20 minutes. Heat skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tbsp olive oil to coat pan. Saute shrimp until no longer pink and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side.

Serve with fresh mango salsa & corn tortillas.

For the salsa

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, small diced plus squeezed juice from the pit (do this with your hands) 1/2 yellow pepper, small diced

1/2 red pepper, small diced

1/2 small red onion, small diced

1 jalapeño, seeds removed, minced

4 tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped

1 tbsp Thai sweet chili sauce

http://www.fromscratchrva.com Email: elizabeth@fromscratchrva.com

Tel: 804.420.9626

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Salsa will keep covered in the fridge up to 5 days.