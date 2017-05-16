Free fishing weekend in Virginia is almost here

RICHMOND, Va. — Free fishing weekend in Virginia will be June 2, 3, and 4 this year.

No fishing license is required to fish those days. Check out fishing license prices here.

“These free fishing days are an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our natural resources,” John M. R. Bull, Virginia’s Marine Resources Commissioner, said. “Virginia is blessed with spectacular fishing opportunities and we work hard create and maintain our saltwater fisheries so anglers have good chances of landing some fish. This goes to the heart of our conservation efforts.”

While a fishing license is not need on Free Fishing weekend, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect, according to the state.

