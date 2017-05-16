× 4-year-old fatally shoots himself at childcare provider’s house

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – A four-year-old child fatally shot himself while at a child care provider Monday afternoon, according to the Orange Sheriff’s Office.

The Orange Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 911 Center at approximately 12:45 pm that a four-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself. Deputies, investigators and rescue personnel arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures without success and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident occurred at a child care provider that is also the residence of a Stafford County Deputy Sheriff, according to officials.

The deputy sheriff was not at home at the time of the incident. The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon, officials said.

Investigators of the Orange Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident. An autopsy is being conducted and the investigation continues. No further information will be released until the investigation is complete.

Developing.