1 killed in Wisconsin tornado; 15 hurt

One person was killed and 15 were injured Tuesday when a tornado hit a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin, state Emergency Management spokeswoman Lori Getter said.

About 40 mobile homes were destroyed in the Barron County neighborhood, said Tod Pritchard, another spokesperson. He emphasized the report was based on preliminary information and the numbers could change as teams undertake the search and rescue efforts.

Pritchard said there was a report of a tornado in Rusk County. Five homes were damaged, but there are no immediate reports of injuries.

There also were reports of possible tornadoes in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said.

The south side of Elk City, Oklahoma, was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” he said. Helton was unaware of any injuries in the city between Oklahoma City and Amarillo, Texas.

About 20 to 30 homes and businesses in the Elk City area are damaged, said Keli Cain, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Images shot from a helicopter for CNN affiliate KFOR showed homes with their roofs ripped off.

A KFOR photojournalist on the ground recorded images of yards filled with debris as residents looked for items to pull out of the wreckage. One home collapsed and first responders rescued an occupant.