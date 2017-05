RICHMOND, Va. – We all work hard so that we can one day retire, but believe it or not there are some benefits to retiring later in life. J.B Bryan was on the show to talk about the upside to retiring later. J.B offers free money seminars every Wednesday at noon and on select Saturday mornings at 10am at 3900 Westerre Parkway Suite 300 in Richmond. Pre-registration is required, for more information please visit http://www.jbbryan.com/