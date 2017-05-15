Washington Redskins announce 2017 Richmond training schedule

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the fifth consecutive season, Richmond will host the Washington Redskins training camp.
The training camp will take place at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center from July 27 through August 13.
The scheduled, released Monday, will feature a total of 23 public on-field sessions available to fans, including Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 5.
Admission is free for all fans. Available parking lots provided by the City of Richmond will be announced at a later date.
After practice, Redskins players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting.
“Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni and cheerleaders, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent,” the team said in a statement. “The team will host special themed days at the Training Center, off-site events, and other unique fan experiences throughout camp.”
2017 Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center fan schedule
The practice sessions listed below are open to the public free of charge. Practice dates and times are subject to change without notice:
Thursday, July 27
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Friday, July 28
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Saturday, July 29
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Monday, July 31
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 1
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 2
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Special Teams Practice
Thursday, Aug. 3
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 5 (Fan Appreciation Day)
1:30 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 6
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Monday, Aug. 7
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1:35 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 12
1:35 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 13
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
- Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.
- For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center grounds are subject to search by team security.
- The following items are prohibited at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).
- Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.