Washington Redskins announce 2017 Richmond training schedule

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the fifth consecutive season, Richmond will host the Washington Redskins training camp.

The training camp will take place at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center from July 27 through August 13.

The scheduled, released Monday, will feature a total of 23 public on-field sessions available to fans, including Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 5.

Admission is free for all fans. Available parking lots provided by the City of Richmond will be announced at a later date.

After practice, Redskins players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting.

“Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni and cheerleaders, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent,” the team said in a statement. “The team will host special themed days at the Training Center, off-site events, and other unique fan experiences throughout camp.”

2017 Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center fan schedule

The practice sessions listed below are open to the public free of charge. Practice dates and times are subject to change without notice:

Thursday, July 27

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Friday, July 28

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Saturday, July 29

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Monday, July 31

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 1

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 2

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Special Teams Practice

Thursday, Aug. 3

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 5 (Fan Appreciation Day)

1:30 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 6

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Monday, Aug. 7

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1:35 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 12

1:35 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.

For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center grounds are subject to search by team security.

The following items are prohibited at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).

Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.