‘Sleeper Creeper’ breaks into bedrooms to take pictures of feet

SEATTLE -- Investigators in Washington state believe more women could be victims in the so-called "sleeper creeper" case, KIRO reported.

Chase Garner, 22, has been charged with victimizing six sleeping women in Mason County, Washington -- so far.

In addition to taking photos of their feet, Garner was accused of stealing the women's underwear and even firearms out of their homes.

Police have distributed Garner's feet pic, in hopes of identifying more potential victims.

"We're hoping to identify the people or the houses in which these photos were taken," Lt. Travis Adams said.

Detectives believe these photos could be evidence of even more break-ins and undetected/unreported voyeurism.

Bethany Brown, 17, was shocked when she awoke to someone taking photos of her feet.

"He was standing on this chair up here, like this, and he was touching my feet," she said.

Lt. Adams said the women were rightfully shocked.

"There was no indication that they should be victims or that they should be concerned about this individual," he said. "We're concerned there's possibly some other victims in this case that also don't know they were victims and would be shocked."