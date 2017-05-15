Northside homeowner reaches end of rope with alley conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Gracie Bodrick is fed up with the condition of her alley and neighborhood.

She said trying to drive her car across the huge craters in the alley is just too much. She said she contacted 311 for city help, and out of desperation also called the mayor`s office.

“I`ve called lots of times,” Bodrick said.

Bodrick reached out the CBS 6 Problem Solvers once the tree limbs hanging on power lines started to protrude into the alley.

We visited her North Avenue home.

But before the Problem Solvers could call the city on her behalf, Bodrick`s alley got a visit from city crews, who dropped gravel and repaired these gaping holes.

Though glad to see the crews, Bodrick said it has been a frustrating, two-year wait and there’s more to be done.

“The grass needs cutting, the trash is down there and it's terrible,” she said.

“It's a couple of trash cans at the end of the alley, been here about three or four years that they haven't dumped.”

Now Bodrick plans to focus on getting a nearby overgrown vacant lot cleaned up.

“It don't make no sense,” she said, of the neighborhood conditions.

