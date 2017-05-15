× Police officer’s home damaged in Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The cause of a Monday afternoon house fire in Chesterfield remains under investigation.

When Chesterfield Fire crews arrived at the Mountcastle Place home, they found fire in the garage.

Crews were able to fight the flames and keep the fire from spreading to the main house.

“There was one gentleman who was home at the time of the fire,” Chesterfield Battalion Chief Tommy Tucker said. “He attempted to try and put the fire out, but it got too big.”

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the home belongs to a Chesterfield Police Officer.