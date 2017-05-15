Hot weather returns in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up Monday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

We'll enjoy more sunshine to begin the new week, with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and the low 80s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

By midweek, it will turn hot as high pressure slides off the East Coast setting up a southwest flow over the area.

Daytime temperatures will likely touch or exceed 90° in many locations Wednesday and Thursday, with humidity levels on the rise.

A cold front sliding in from the north later Friday may trigger a shower or thunderstorm, although temperatures will still be near 90° to finish the week.

It will be a little cooler to start next weekend.

Skies will be variably cloudy and there will be the threat for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80°, rising into the mid 80s on Sunday.