Woman arrested after she called police about Short Pump crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico woman was arrested after she called police about an accident that involved her own car.

Carrie Gwynn Holder, 42, called police early Sunday morning and reported someone had hit her car and then driven off.

When police arrived at Holder’s apartment, near Parham and Quioccasin Roads, they “realized this situation was likely related to a hit and run being investigated in the area of Pump Road and West Broad Street,” a Henrico Police spokesman said.

The Short Pump accident was reported at about 12:30 a..m. Sunday.

Holder was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence, police said.