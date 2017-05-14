Suspect threatens to blow up Hardee’s in Hopewell attempted robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating after a man threatened to blow up a Hardee’s during an attempted robbery Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the restaurant located at 2915 Oaklawn Boulevard just before 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a lone offender entered the business stating that he had a bomb and was going to blow up the restaurant before demanding money from the cashier. When the cashier was unable to open the cash register drawer, the man fled the area on foot without obtaining any money.

No one was harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned male about 6’0 – 6’1, between 24 and 28 years old with patchy facial hair and wearing a purple zip up hoodie with khaki pants.

Anyone who may have been traveling in and around the area of this incident and observed any suspicious activity or vehicle is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or (804) 541-2286.