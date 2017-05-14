Heat and humidity return this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday marked the end of a long stretch of high temperatures mostly below normal. Highs Friday did not get out of the 50s, and some late-day sunshine on Saturday pushed the high only into the 60s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Tuesday. A southwesterly wind will bring hotter and more humid weather for Wednesday through Friday.

Most areas away from the coast will touch or break 90° on Wednesday. Temperatures will be similar for Thursday and Friday.

Humidity levels will be comfortable through Tuesday, but we will see moderately humid conditions for the second half of the work-week. This will be enough to make it feel a few degrees hotter.

A cold front will pass Friday into Saturday, and this will push the temperatures down a bit for next weekend.

Rain chances will remain low all week. A couple of thunderstorms are possible later Friday into Saturday.

