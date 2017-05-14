Woman’s body found in Amelia home on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a 64-year-old woman’s body was discovered in an Amelia County home on Mother’s Day.

Officials with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 2900 block of Richmond Road at 10:50 a.m. for a report of an unconscious female.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the woman’s body.

Officials called her death “suspicious” and said an investigation is underway.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

