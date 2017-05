Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wow! Talk about handmade with love. Each pair of jeans from Shockoe Denim are handmade for their customers.

I had such a fun time working with the owner Anthony Lupesco.

There is a lot more to making a good-looking pair of jeans than meets the eye. Each size is carefully measured out, cut, and then sewed to perfection! Get this, these jeans have even been featured in SOUTHERN LIVING magazine!