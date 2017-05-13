Mother’s Day forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been a cool and rainy few days in Virginia with over two inches of rainfall in some areas. Our latest storm system will move away from the coast Saturday afternoon and will be replaced by better weather for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will start off a bit chilly with temperatures down into the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will break 70° by noon, heading towards 80° in the afternoon. It will be a little breezy with wind speeds over 20 mph at times.

Highs for Mother's Day will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s across our viewing area.

Temperatures will warm significantly over the coming week. Highs will be near 90° Wednesday through Friday at the same time that it begins to turn more humid. A cold front will pass through Friday with the chance of a thunderstorm, and this will cool things slightly for next weekend.

