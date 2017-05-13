× Inmate killed after taking hostage at hospital

GENEVA, Ill. — A SWAT team killed a jail inmate who’d taken a hospital employee hostage Saturday in a Chicago suburb, the Kane County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department said.

The inmate, Tywon Salters, 21, was fatally shot after negotiations broke down inside Delnor Hospital in Geneva, sheriff’s department spokesman Patrick Gengler said.

The hostage, a nurse, apparently was not injured, he said.

Salters was being treated at the hospital and grabbed an attending officer’s weapon before he took a hospital employee hostage, the Kane County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday afternoon.

The emergency room closed but other patients have not been evacuated.

CNN affiliate WLS reported visitors were not allowed entry into other parts of the 159-bed hospital.