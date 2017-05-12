Weekend starts wet, ends warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will track near Virginia Friday night into early Saturday. Rain will be steady and heavy at times between midnight and daybreak on Saturday.

Rain will taper off from west to east Saturday morning. The balance of the day will be mainly cloudy, but a few passing showers will be possible. The clouds will keep temperatures in the 60s, which will be warmer than Friday afternoon's high temperatures.

Clouds will clear just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. Daybreak low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but temperatures will warm to around 80° in the afternoon.

Much of the week ahead will be dry, and we will see a big warming trend. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90° Wednesday through Friday. Humidity levels will increase as well, but it should not turn too muggy.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: