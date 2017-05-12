Richmond Waldorf School’s May Faire will go on rain or shine Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain or shine, the Richmond Waldorf School will celebrate the Spring season with a free, family-friendly festival open to everyone at the school's new in Ginter Park.

The 15th annual May Faire is scheduled for 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday located at 1301 Robin Hood Road.

The event features jump-rope making, hoop dancing, birdhouse building, May wreaths, as well as local artists and food vendors. A highlight of the day is the traditional Maypole Dance performed by elementary school students, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Richmond Waldorf School recently purchased a building and for the first time in its 20-year history, will have a dedicated space for the School to operate.

"We're just really thrilled to be doing this festival for the first time in our new location," Board Chair Katie Adams Parrish said. "The fact that we just bought this property is where we're going to be able to celebrate in our own home."

There will also be English folk dancing, bluegrass and jazz music, and puppet and clown shows.