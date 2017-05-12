Mary Lee the Great White Shark pings off the coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A female great white shark being tracked by the research group Ocearch pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach early Friday morning, affiliate WTKR reports.

The shark, Mary Lee, was named after Ocearch expedition leader Chris Fischer’s mother, the group said. “My parents have done so much. I was waiting and waiting for a special shark to name after her and this is truly the most historic and legendary fish I have ever been a part of and it set the tone for Cape Cod,“ says Chris.

Mary Lee was originally tagged near Cape Cod in September, 2012.

Since then she has been tracked making her way up and down the East Coast from off the coast of the Bahamas all the way up to the waters off Massachusetts.

Mary Lee is 16 feet long and weighs 3,456 pounds.

Click here to learn more about Ocearch.

Good morning, @VirginiaBeachVa. You were just passed by a northbound great white shark. -;() @OCEARCH @LeeTolliver pic.twitter.com/zVbxd9UJlx — Mary Lee the shark (@MaryLeeShark) May 12, 2017

Great white shark pup tracked off Outer Banks coast