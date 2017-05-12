× Family safely escapes fire at three-story West End home

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico firefighters responded to a call made around 7:30 a.m. Friday for a house fire in the 13400 block of Elwell Lane, off Gayton Road.

The dad and the oldest child were at home when they discovered the smoke and called 911.

According to Captain Taylor Goodman, there is major damage throughout the third floor of the home. No injuries were reported and three people and two dogs were able to safely exit the home.

The fire is under control, but there are still smoldering hot spots. The Fire Marshall is on scene talking with homeowners to determine what happened.

Ten units responded to the scene.

Developing.