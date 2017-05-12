Cooking in the Kitchen with Chef Tammy Brawley

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite Chef Tammy Brawley from the Green Kitchen RVA was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen along with her two “sous chef’s” her son Watson and daughter Caitlyn Fralin. Together they walked us through how to create a delicious Pomegranate Pork with Zesty Lemon Risotto, the perfect dish to prepare for mom on Mother’s Day. For more information you can visit http://www.greenkitchenrichmond.com/
