Celebrate Asian Culture



RICHMOND, Va. – For 19 years, thousands of visitors each year have learned about Asian heritage, culture, food and more at the Asian American Celebration. This year the theme of the event is ‘Amazing Asia’ and Milind Pendse, Community Relations Director of the Asian American Society of Central Virginia, joined us in the studio along with four dancers from the Red Silk Performing Arts to share a preview of the event. The 20th Annual Asian American Celebration is Saturday, May 20th from 11am to 7pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit http://www.aasocv.org and https://www.facebook.com/Asian-American-Society-of-Central-Virginia-244500528955768/