RICHMOND, Va. – The Tri-City Chapter of ‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’ is hosting its annual 100 Mile Ride to raise funds and awareness in the fight against child abuse. “Bear” and “Popeye” from the organization stopped by to fill us in on this year’s ride. The Tri-City Chapter ‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’ hosts its Annual 100 Mile Ride Saturday, May 20th rain or shine. Registration opens at 1 pm at Steel Horse Harley Davidson on Hull Street in Midlothian, the ride starts at 2 pm. For more information you can visit http://virginia.bacaworld.org/