Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Late morning showers and storms will return to the area, as upper-level energy interacts with a stationary front draped across central Virginia.

A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail being the primary threat. Any strong storms that move over the front will have the chance to produce rotation, and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain will continue to be possible Friday and Saturday as low pressure slowly moves through the region. The total rainfall for the 3-day period will fall into the range of 1-2″ in most areas, with a few spots on either side of that range.

Warm and dry weather returns on Mother’s Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Nice weather is expected to continue into early next week as weak high pressure remains in place. An upper-level ridge will develop by the middle of next week, resulting in highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Saturday.