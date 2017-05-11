Man charged with exposing himself to customer at Ashland Walmart

ASHLAND, Va. – A Culpeper County man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to a customer inside a Walmart store in Ashland.

Police said the incident occurred around noon on Thursday, May 11.

Investigators said Andrew Hoffman, of Reva, Virginia, exposed his genitalia to an adult customer at the store, located at 145 South Hill Carter Parkway.

When officers responded to the scene they arrested Hoffman without incident. After an investigation, the 26-year-old was charged with indecent exposure.

Hoffman has been transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.