RICHMOND, Va. – For many students, the end of the school year also means the end of regular meals. The Chesterfield County Public Library will be offering FREE lunches from June through August for students who qualify. Angela Bennett, Branch Manager for Ettrick Matoaca Library shared all the details. The program is open to all children ages 18 and younger. For more information you can visit http://library.chesterfield.gov/
Free meal program from Chesterfield County Public Libraries
