Cyclists honor fallen officers in ‘Road to Hope’ ride

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Thousands of people are cycling through Central Virginia Thursday to remember police officers killed in the line of duty during the second day of Law Enforcement United's "Road to Hope.”

The 250-mile ride kicked off Wednesday in Chesapeake, and will end later today at Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia.

Officers from across the country are participating, along with the loved ones of fallen officers, and many others.

One of those on the minds of cyclists is Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer, who was shot and killed at Richmond’s Greyhound bus station a year ago.

Because of the bike ride, drivers can expect heavy traffic on Route 1 northbound in Henrico and Hanover counties until about 1 p.m.