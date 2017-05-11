AMBER Alert issued for missing Hampton infant and mother possibly abducted

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued an amber alert for a child abduction in Hampton.

Chloe Johnson was last seen with her mother on April 30, affiliate WTKR reports. The child is believed to be in “extreme danger” and was last seen at 1900 Hastings Avenue.

Chloe’s mother Keir Johnson is missing and was also possibly abducted, police said.

Keir’s mother says the two went to Buckroe Beach and were supposed to meet up with friends but never showed up that night. Family members reported the two missing on May 1.

Police said they believe the child was abducted in the area. They may be traveling in a 2013 black Kia Optima, license VAW2197.

Chloe is a black, female infant with brown eyes and black hair. Keir is a black female who was last seen wearing blue jeans, t-shirt and glasses.

If you have information that can help please contact the Hampton police division at (757)727-6111 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-vachild).

