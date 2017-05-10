× Henrico bondsman sentenced for soliciting sexual favors for bail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico bondsman accused of offering women bail in exchange for sexual favors was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 30 months in prison.

This comes after Vladimir Tarabay plead no contest to three misdemeanors of solicitation of prostitution and carnal knowledge of a bailed person in February.

Under the agreement between the prosecution and defense, multiple counts of forcible sodomy and abduction with intent to defile were dropped.

The alleged crimes came to light in July of 2016 when at least two alleged victims came forward to tell police about the practices of Fast Bail Bonding.

Since then more than 20 women came forward with similar allegations against Tarabay.

Inside the courtroom Wednesday, Tarabay addressed the judge before sentencing saying “It was poor judgement over the last year or so. I showed very, very poor judgement.”

In addition to 30 months in prison, Tarabay will face $7,500 in fines.

CBS 6 in at the courthouse and will have more on this developing story on CBS 6 News at 5 and 6.

Testimony during trial

Earlier this year Judge Gary Hicks heard testimony from several women that Tarabay, also known as Mr. Fast, had a reputation.

The victims testified that Tarabay allowed them to pay a small amount of bond money and pay the rest off by performing sex acts or having sex with him.

Judge Hicks also listened to jailhouse phone conversations between those victims and Tarabay, in which code words like “paperwork” were used, not money, to describe how they would pay off the bond.

Defense attorneys questioned the credibility of the alleged victims, who had been arrested on multiple occasions. The defense questioned if the women were offered a deal by prosecutors to come forward.