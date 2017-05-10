× The 17th Annual Holton Hustle 5k Fest

RICHMOND, Va.–

The 17th Annual Holton Hustle 5k Fest formerly known as Holton 5k Run/Walk & Family Festival, is Saturday, May 13th, from 9 am-1 pm. The event promotes health and physical fitness in children and neighbors and expects a crowd of over 500 participants and hundreds of spectators. The 5k starts at 9 am, and the 1 Mile for the kids is at 10:15 am, with the Post Race Festival beginning at 10am.

There will be cash prizes plus a gift card from Fleet Feet for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 17th place (in honor of the 17th year) Male and Female Overall 5k Winners and medals plus a gift card from Lucky Foot for the top 3 in each age category. The Holton Hustle 5-K Fest also benefits other participating schools with the 5k School Share Program(minimum of 10 students from a school to run in the 5k or 1 mile, Holton will donate 50% of their registration cost back to their school.) Register online at HoltonHustle5k.org. Online Registrations will close at 8am on Friday May 12th. Like the event Facebook fan page com/HoltonHustle5k for a chance to win prizes. This is a rain or shine event!

​