Body found face down in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Chester after a body was found along a trail near Sula Drive, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those same sources say a woman called 911 to report seeing the man's body around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Forensics officers responded to the scene, along with patrol officers and detectives.

Crime Insider sources say the man's body was found face down off a trail that leads to a creek in the Greenleigh Trailer Park.

At this time police are calling this a death investigation, saying they do not suspect foul play

The medical examiner arrived on scene after 4 p.m., to help detectives determine an official cause of death.