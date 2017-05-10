Is this snake dangerous? Snake ID hotline offers 24-hour help

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s been a busy snake season for Rich Perry and his company Virginia Wildlife Management Control.

He said the calls for service involving snakes started earlier in 2017 than he can ever remember.

“It has been by far the worst year,” Perry said. “Usually we don’t start getting snake reports until right around the beginning April. We were actually getting calls for snakes in February.”

He blamed a warmer winter for the early snake reports.

Now that spring has arrived, Perry wanted to get the word out about his company’s 24-hour-a-day Snake identification” hotline.

He said people have been using the hotline (804-617-7086) to text photos of snakes found around their homes to determine whether or not the snakes pose a threat.

“[We have] been getting literally 100s of text messages and photographs of snakes for us to identify every single day,” he posted on Facebook. “[The hotline has helped save] the lives of countless snakes and stopping so many senseless killings all over the state of Virginia.”

Most snakes native to Virginia are harmless, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF).

“There are only three species of venomous snakes in Virginia,” a VDGIF spokesperson said.

Copperhead — Found statewide, the copperhead is the most common; and while it is usually not found inside homes, it may be common in gardens and woodlots.

Timber rattlesnakes — Common only in the mountainous regions of western Virginia and a small area of extreme southeastern Virginia where they are known as canebrake rattlesnakes; they are a state endangered species.

Water moccasins — Commonly referred to as cottonmouths, they are found to the south and east of Petersburg and are common only in wet areas.

The department offered the following tips to dissuade snakes from entering your home: