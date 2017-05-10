Richmond high school student featured in Essence for stunning prom dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond teenager has been recognized by Essence as having one of the most stunning prom dresses on 2017.

John Marshall High school senior Neda Johnson was recently featured in the article titled “20 stunning looks that make us want to do prom all over again."

“We're moving full steam ahead through prom season and young women everywhere are outdoing themselves when it comes to looks that will surely be remembered for a lifetime,” the article read. “We've gathered the most show-stopping moments we've seen thusfar. Work, ladies!”

Johnson and her stunning prom dress has garnered over 3,000 likes on Instagram.