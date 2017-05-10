× Principal opens up about Midlothian Middle fight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fight at Midlothian Middle School prompted a police investigation and a letter home to parents from the principal.

The Tuesday morning school fight also sparked much speculation on social media. Dr. Pat Stanfield’s letter to parents attempted to quell some concerns raised in the community.

“The fight was a continuation of a neighborhood incident from the night before. No weapons were involved in the incident on school property, though police have investigated reports of a weapon being involved in the off-campus altercation,” the principal’s note read. “It has come to our attention that students were discussing this incident last night on social media. Please know that we have worked collaboratively with the police department to address this issue, and have worked with families involved in some of the social media chatter.”

Dr. Stanfield said disciplinary action was taken against the students involved and school started Wednesday morning without incident.

