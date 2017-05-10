× Loretta Lynn postpones Hopewell show after stroke

HOPEWELL, Va. — Loretta Lynn has postponed her sold-out concert Saturday at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell.

Lynn suffered a stroke last week.

“She is expected to make a full recovery and we anticipate announcing a new date as soon as she is cleared by her medical staff to resume performing,” Beacon Theatre spokesperson Adam Stubbs said.

Lynn, 85, suffered a stroke last Thursday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn has been performing professionally since the 1950s.

She’s been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and won four: three competitive and one honorary. In 1988, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Some of her hit songs include “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Fist City” and “You’re Lookin’ at Country.”

She wrote an autobiography titled “Coal Miner’s Daughter” that was published in 1976 and a hit movie of the same name was released in 1980.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.