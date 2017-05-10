× Kathy Berman, wife of ESPN host Chris Berman, killed in crash

WOODBURY, Conn. — Kathy Berman, the wife of ESPN host Chris Berman, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Woodbury, Connecticut.

ESPN President John Skipper confirmed Kathy Berman’s death.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” Skipper said. “We know how much [Chris’] family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour.”

Kathy Berman, 67, was one of two people to die in the crash after a Lexus SC 430 rear-ended a Ford Escape, police said.

The Ford Escape, driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, went down an embankment and into some water. Bertulis was pronounced dead, police said. The Lexus driven by Kathy Berman hit a pole and landed on its roof. She also was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the accident.

Kathy Berman, a teacher, was married to Chris for more than 33 years. The couple had two children, Meredith and Douglas.

Chris Berman joined ESPN shortly after it launched in 1979. He left as host of “Sunday NFL Countdown” in February after 31 seasons, but stayed with the cable network in a reduced role after recently signing a new contract.