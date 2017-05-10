Driver uninjured after vehicle shot twice while traveling on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting of a vehicle traveling along I-95 south bound near the Chippenham Parkway exit Tuesday night.

State Police said they were called to the location around 11:20 p.m., where the victim’s vehicle had stopped.

“The vehicle, a 2016 Toyota, was traveling on I-95 south bound when a newer model grey or charcoal colored vehicle possibly a Buick or Chevrolet pulled along the passenger’s side and fired at the vehicle,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick said.

The Toyota was struck by gunfire two times. The adult male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 the shooting is believed to be related to a road rage incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting is in the same location where a Pennsylvania couple was shot while driving along I-95 in October of 2013.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.