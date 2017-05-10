Cat with rabies found in Hanover park

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A rabid cat was recently captured in Courthouse Park, off Route 301 in Hanover, the County’s Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook.

“This may be an isolated incident, but we want to inform all our park patrons of the situation,” the post continued. “Please be aware of any mammals exhibiting erratic or unusual behavior.”

Details about the incident and cat have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

To report rabid animals to Hanover Animal Control, call 804-365-6485.