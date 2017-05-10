Collect rain & build your own barrel



RICHMOND, Va. – Using a rain barrel at home can go a long way to help the environment. Lorne Field, Environmental Outreach Coordinator for Chesterfield County Lorne Field was in CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center to talk about the benefits of rain barrel and how you can learn to construct one at one of their upcoming workshops happening Saturday, May 13th and Saturday, June 10th at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. There are two sessions one starts at 10am the other at 1pm. For more information you can visit http://www.chesterfield.gov/