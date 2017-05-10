Car salesman donates $5,000 to help fix smelly bathroom at Richmond school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond elementary school is getting much needed repairs to its bathroom, thanks to a generous donation by a Richmond car salesman.

In March, CBS 6 Problem Solvers told viewers about the foul smell coming the boy’s bathrooms at Mary Munford elementary. The smell was so bad, teachers had to keep their classroom doors closed because of the smell.

The principal said foundation settling in the 66-year-old school building has caused cracks around the urinals. He said that creates a problem with the smell of urine because you can’t clean it.

The school’s PTA stepped up to raise $25,000 that would be matched, in order to renovate the bathrooms this summer.

Now, the PTA has met its goal thanks to Carlos Aldecoa of McGeorge Toyota Certified Sales Center.

Aldecoa recently won “Salesperson of the Month” and chose to donate $5,000 from the McGeorge Random Acts of Kindness campaign to the elementary school to go directly to the bathroom project.

The local car salesman presented the check donation Tuesday night during a school PTA meeting.

