16-year-old Petersburg college grad ready for next challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- An endeavor that began when Carrington Brown was age 14 is will wrap up soon with an Associate Degree from Richard Bland College.

Carrington credits her mother and father for the encouragement she needed to take on college at age 14, and for their help throughout the two-year process.

At Richard Bland, the average age of students falls between 18 and 20; though if you think 14 is young to be in college right now there is a 96-year-old auditing class, who has racked up over 30 credits so far.

Now age 16, Carrington is happy to say she is part of the Richard Bland College Class of 2017 -- and happy to prepare for her final college exam.

"It has been long but it's been enjoyable,” she said. "It was a scary experience [to start], to be honest -- I was 14 years old."

One of her favorite professors, Dr. Tiffany Birdsong “didn't realize at first that she was 14."She was a student in my class, sitting in the front row.”

That psychology class changed her direction.

"Just taking her class made me switch and then declare my major as Psychology,” Carrington said.

Carrington said all her professors treated her just like the other students in class --though it wasn't long before everyone knew who she was.

"Really remarkable for someone at her age to have the maturity to be able to be successful on a college level course,” said Dr. Tyler Hart, Dean of Enrollment. “There's extra work, there's more work than in high school, and she's make that transition very easily and made it look easy."

Now she transitions to Mary Baldwin College in the fall, where she will enter as a junior.