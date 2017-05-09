White pride signs with swastikas removed from Virginia Beach park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Offensive fliers were found in Salem Woods Park in Virginia Beach, on Monday, according to a report from WTKR. The fliers were posted on trash cans around the park in the morning and have swastikas on them and say "white pride."

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation said they are stunned and saddened someone would do this to one of their parks, a place that's meant to bring people together. All of the signs have been removed and park employees did a thorough scan to make sure none were left anywhere. A mom who has lived in the neighborhood for two years told WTKR that she's disappointed and worried.

"That's very concerning. We live right down the road and my boys love to be outside. My 3-year-old is very observant of things and that's not something I should discuss with a 3-year-old," said resident Ashlyn Page.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation said if park visitors spot something offensive at a park, to let them know immediately.