Paintballs fired at people, cars in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several instances of someone firing paintballs at people and vehicles in Richmond were reported Monday night into Tuesday morning.

VCU Police alerted students about a Monday night paintball shooting near the intersection of Bowe and W. Clay Streets.

"A paintball type projectile was fired at a person who was sitting near an off-campus intersection. It is believed that the projectile was fired from a moving vehicle," police wrote in the alert. "The projectile was fired from a vehicle, possibly either a newer model grey Chrysler or Ford Fusion."

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m.

"It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community," the alert continued. "Police have increased patrols in this area. The VCU Police are leading the investigation."

A similar incident was reported overnight on St. John Street in Richmond.

"People don't appreciate the things you take care of, that you treasure, you work hard for, and they just go around and demolish anything they want to without any consequences," Ty Reynolds said.

Reynolds returned home to find someone had fired paintballs at his van.

"What if someone saw it and they retaliated right then and there," Reynolds wondered about the potential violence this could cause. "How much training do [the kids] have at home to be out here and do something to someone's property? It does not make any sense."

An organizer with "Guns Down, Paint Up" said the recent shootings may be inspired by their movement to replace bullets with paintballs. But, the organizer noted they teach their participants not to vandalize or commit crimes.

VCU Police spokesperson Corey Byers said investigators are working with Richmond Police to determine whether or not the incidents are connected.