MedFlight responds to crash that closed I-64 west

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A two-vehicle accident has closed Interstate 64 west, near New Kent Highway, in New Kent County.

MedFlight responded to the crash and Virginia State Police said at least one person involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 205 (New Kent Highway). Drivers can use E. Williamsburg Rd./Rt. 60 west to I-295 north to I-64 west as a detour.

Sgt. Steve Vick said that one vehicle crossed the median and struck the other.

The backup was four miles as of 2:15 p.m. Continue to expect delays

This is a developing story.

